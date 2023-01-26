Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.53.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $86.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,756 shares of company stock worth $325,630 and sold 10,363 shares worth $946,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.