GXChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,666.39 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $33.64 million and $1,666.39 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009306 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005257 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

