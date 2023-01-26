H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Raised to $72.00 at Citigroup

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $67.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Owens sold 79,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $5,618,865.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,372.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,357 shares of company stock worth $14,707,214. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

