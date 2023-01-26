Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Shares Up 5.2%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Co, Ltd. engages in aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses. The aeronautical business provides terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services. The non-aeronautical business offers leasing of commercial and retail spaces, car parking business, cargo handling services, and sale of consumer goods.

