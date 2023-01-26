Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.
Halliburton Stock Performance
NYSE:HAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 2,831,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.
Halliburton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,354,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,225 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $193,639,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,641,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,172,000 after buying an additional 927,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after buying an additional 212,588 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halliburton (HAL)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.