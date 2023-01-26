Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.82. 2,831,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,122,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.19.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $182,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 245,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,715 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,354,901 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,225 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $193,639,000 after buying an additional 112,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Halliburton by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,641,728 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,172,000 after buying an additional 927,187 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after buying an additional 212,588 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

