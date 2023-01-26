Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 10,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMAF. Barclays upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,100 ($26.00) to GBX 2,350 ($29.09) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.93) to GBX 2,190 ($27.11) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Halma Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

