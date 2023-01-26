Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP) Short Interest Up 170.0% in January

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Shares of HCDIP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,687. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Harbor Custom Development Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 31.31%.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

