Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,062. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $26.68.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.