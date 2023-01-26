Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Short Interest Update

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hino Motors Price Performance

Hino Motors stock remained flat at $37.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Hino Motors has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

