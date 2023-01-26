Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.70. 486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.42.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine.

