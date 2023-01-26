home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Down 2.7%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €6.91 ($7.51) and last traded at €6.91 ($7.51). Approximately 16,277 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.10 ($7.72).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.15) price objective on home24 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.43. The firm has a market cap of $215.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.45.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

