Homestead Advisers Corp Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Parker-Hannifin worth $97,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $534,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 78,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.8 %

PH opened at $310.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.52 and a 200 day moving average of $283.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

