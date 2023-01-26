Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 1,800 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 2,231,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $510.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.78 million. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.