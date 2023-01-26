Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.8 %

PFE traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.83. 13,905,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,545,990. The company has a market cap of $246.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.04.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

