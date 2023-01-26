Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 2.7% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,404,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,777,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,714,943 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.36. 3,454,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.