Hourglass Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Main Street Capital worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.32. The stock had a trading volume of 86,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $98.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

