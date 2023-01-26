Hourglass Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.07. The stock had a trading volume of 429,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,965. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

