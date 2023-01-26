Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 135 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hourglass Capital LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.0% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Down 4.7 %

IBM stock traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,711,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,317. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

