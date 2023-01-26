Huobi Token (HT) Achieves Market Cap of $822.03 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $822.03 million and approximately $8.95 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00021939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

