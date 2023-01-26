iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

iA Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$81.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$58.70 and a 1 year high of C$85.25.

Insider Transactions at iA Financial

iA Financial ( TSE:IAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.85 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 9.1199997 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,388,000. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $466,702 over the last three months.

About iA Financial



iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

