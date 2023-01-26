iExec RLC (RLC) Market Cap Achieves $140.48 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $140.48 million and $18.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00007650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00049902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00217217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.69883424 USD and is up 3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,123,357.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

