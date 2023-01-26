IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Trading Down 3%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.20. 37,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 189,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

IMARA Stock Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Get IMARA alerts:

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of IMARA

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,231,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $929,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,600 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,231,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,271,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,811. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.