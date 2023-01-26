IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Trading Down 3%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.20. 37,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 189,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
IMARA Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,231,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink
. In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $929,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink
. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,600 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,231,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here
. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,271,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,811. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of IMARA
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 39,007 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IMARA Company Profile
(Get Rating)
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
Further Reading
