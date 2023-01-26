Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IFJPY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 725 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Informa from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informa from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

IFJPY opened at $16.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Informa has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

