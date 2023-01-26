Insider Buying: MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,481 Shares of Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $12,603.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,779,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,283,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MasterBrand Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 703,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,865. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MasterBrand

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $138,000.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

