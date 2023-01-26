Insider Buying: MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,481 Shares of Stock

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $12,603.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,779,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,283,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MasterBrand Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE MBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. 703,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,865. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates began coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
