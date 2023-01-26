Insider Buying: Smoove plc (LON:SMV) Insider Purchases £10,143 in Stock

Smoove plc (LON:SMV – Get Rating) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 24,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £10,143 ($12,557.88).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of Smoove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £7,410 ($9,174.20).

On Friday, December 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 37,929 shares of Smoove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £14,413.02 ($17,844.52).

Smoove Stock Performance

SMV stock opened at GBX 49 ($0.61) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.50. Smoove plc has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 77 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Smoove Company Profile

Smoove plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet-based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; conveyancing legal services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

