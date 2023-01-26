Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.99. 45,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,834. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $137.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

