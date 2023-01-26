International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 4.0 %
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.23.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
