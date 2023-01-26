Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 1,748 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.54.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.49. 4,078,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,473,430. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

