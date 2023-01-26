Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 2,285 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,710,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,759,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 4.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.43 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,771 shares in the company, valued at $72,080.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

