Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,279,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,163,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.