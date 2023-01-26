Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,431. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

