Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,932,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,677,250. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

