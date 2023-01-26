Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $391,324,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 546,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.85. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.