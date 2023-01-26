Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 330 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 5,082,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,191,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

