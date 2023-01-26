Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after purchasing an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after purchasing an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after purchasing an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,969 shares of company stock worth $11,503,468. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.82. The company had a trading volume of 477,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,682. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.67.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

