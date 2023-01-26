Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 765 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.15% of Argan worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Argan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 78,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Argan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Argan by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 432,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of Argan stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.