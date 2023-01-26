iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 875,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 450,031 shares.The stock last traded at $49.02 and had previously closed at $48.93.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

