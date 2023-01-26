iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 8.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWS stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $111.82. 81,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.