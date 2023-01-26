iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lessened by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $101.10. 2,903,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,126. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

