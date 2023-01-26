Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.08

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and traded as low as $19.61. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Cuts Dividend

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

(Get Rating)

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.