Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 362.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,887. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $37.83 million during the quarter.

Jerash Holdings (US) Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 541.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

