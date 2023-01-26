Joystick Trading Down 14.1% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $23.70 million and approximately $29,160.78 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030430 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00216851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.12090736 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30,032.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

