JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $698.01

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 698.01 ($8.64) and traded as low as GBX 672 ($8.32). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.44), with a volume of 2,364,282 shares.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 696.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 722.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16,966.88.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

