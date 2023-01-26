JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $55.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.89.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,526 shares of company stock valued at $114,791. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 304,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 116,390 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 31.1% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,176,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 163,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company has offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country.

