Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1,132.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.16. 401,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,756. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $333.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

