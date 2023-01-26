Jump Financial LLC Invests $7.24 Million in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.17. 20,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,377. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

