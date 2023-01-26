KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.90

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $15.90. KDDI shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 2,241,745 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KDDI Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

