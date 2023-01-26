Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Kimball Electronics Stock Performance
KE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics
About Kimball Electronics
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball Electronics (KE)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.