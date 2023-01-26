Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

KE stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 65,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 60.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

