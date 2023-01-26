KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $325.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $260.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $382.76.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $422.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $428.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.86.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

