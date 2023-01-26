Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.14. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $57.74. 2,587,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

